

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in June, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 24.0 billion in June from DKK 21.0 billion in May.



Exports were 0.7 percent higher in June compared to May, while imports decreased 1.3 percent.



The goods trade surplus climbed to DKK 4.0 billion in June from DKK 1.6 billion in the prior month. Both goods exports and imports slid by 1.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



The surplus in the services trade advanced to DKK 20.1 billion in June from DKK 19.4 billion in the previous month. Exports registered a double-digit monthly growth of 10.1 percent and imports rose 5.7 percent.



Data also showed that the current account surplus grew to DKK 28.6 billion in June from DKK 26.1 billion in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de