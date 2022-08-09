Winners, Inc. Acquires "The Longshot Report" With Over 15,000 Active Subscribers in Their Sports Handicapping Service as Part of Its NEW Roll Up Strategy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its subsidiary VegasWinners provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for popular betting sports announced today it has acquired Golf Longshots, LLC., known as The Longshot Report, a rapidly growing internet/online subscription-based company that gives weekly advice on sports picks for fantasy and sports betting including but not limited to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and golf with an online platform and mobile app available for download at the App Store and Play Store. This acquisition is the first of hopefully many for Winners, Inc.'s new Roll-Up strategy. A roll up strategy is the process of acquiring and merging multiple smaller companies in the same industry and consolidating them into a large company. Combining small firms into a larger company allows the latter to pool their resources, cut down on operational costs, and increase revenues.

The Longshot Report, founded in 2019 has seen dramatic Annual Revenue growth since inception with over 15,000 active subscribers, digital infrastructure, web platform, mobile app, payment processing center, developed App available for download in the App Store and Play Store and a guide to "Beating the Sports Betting Market" available on its website.

Brian Foy, The Longshot Report CEO stated "The Longshot Report is excited to start working with the team at Winners, Inc. It is a perfect fit, and I look forward to participating in the aggressive growth plans and shared services and strategies. The overall objective intrigued me during our initial discussions during the acquisition process. We have already started implementing our short-term ramp-up and long-term sustainable growth strategy."

Wayne Allyn Root, Winners, Inc. CEO stated "Winners Inc. is excited to add The Longshot Report to our company. This is the first of our new roll-up acquisition strategy. Longshot serves three valuable purposes for Winners, Inc. First, bring proven success for selling handicapping advice. There are now millions of new sports bettors in the United States as a result of the legalization of sports gaming across the country. A large percentage of them need our professional advice. Second, bring proven revenues and profits. Third, bring a database of over 15,000 active subscribers with two revenue streams - sports handicapping picks and referrals to legal, licensed sportsbook partners across the USA. Sportsbooks pay an affiliate fee for each client that signs up. We intend for this to be the model for our Winners, Inc. business model moving forward. We intend for this to be the first of many acquisitions of our new roll-up acquisition strategy."

The global sports betting market size was valued at USD $76.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. Factors such as the penetration of connected devices, changing regulatory landscape of the overall gambling industry, and growing digital infrastructure are fueling the demand for sports betting. The online segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The anticipated growth can be credited to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet worldwide. Technological development and digitalization have impacted the lifestyle of the global population. Codependent factors are financial growth, improvement in the standard of living, and an increase in disposable income.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

