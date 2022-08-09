

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$71.95 million, or -$1.02 per share. This compares with -$76.25 million, or -$1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 277400% to $16.65 million from $0.006 million last year.



Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$71.95 Mln. vs. -$76.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.02 vs. -$1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $16.65 Mln vs. $0.006 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEAM THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de