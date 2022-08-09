The Ferry line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world carrying millions of passengers and vehicles each year.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) -The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be rolling out on North America's largest passenger ferry line later this summer.

"Our multi-channel sales strategy is designed to build significant brand awareness and connection with our purpose-driven mandate through highly strategic partnerships, such as this one, our Flair Airlines partnership along with Bard on the Beach - all supported by a growing retail presence and online ecommerce availability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Having our product available on this ferry line puts our gummies and purpose-driven mandate in front of millions of people each year allowing us to engage consumers and drive revenue growth while aligning the brand and our great tasting gummies with people in the community."

The ferry line provides a significant consumer audience, connected to nature as a matter of its operations, allowing The Gummy Project to engage at a high level through its purpose-driven mandate featuring Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee gummies. With millions of passengers and vehicles every year, the ferry line will deliver extensive consumer engagement and brand awareness growth within its ecosystem for The Gummy Project.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

