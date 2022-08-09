Anzeige
Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2022 second quarter presentation
Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2022 second quarter presentation

OSLO, Norway , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: Nava) will be presenting its second quarter 2022 results on Friday, August 12. The presentation will be held at Haakon VIIs gate 2 in Oslo and the event will start at 08.30 CET. The live webcast will be available at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20220812_1

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand,CFO, +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa--invitation-to-2022-second-quarter-presentation,c3611929

© 2022 PR Newswire
