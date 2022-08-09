- (PLX AI) - Suominen Q2 revenue EUR 118 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR -2.9 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR -0.04
|CORRECTION: Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022: Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half
Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report on August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)
|Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022: Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half
|Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on August 9, 2022
|Suominen Corporation's press release on July 25, 2022 at 10:00. a.m. (EEST)
|Suominen Corporation: HYDRASPUN Reserve nonwoven offers exceptional dispersibility without the heavy weight
|Suominen Corporation's press release on June 29, 2022 at 4.30 p.m. (EEST)
