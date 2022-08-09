XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company
London, August 9
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
SG9999003735
Issuer Name
XP Power Ltd
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Aug-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Aug-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.830000
|0.700000
|5.530000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|SG9999003735
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Sub Total 8.A
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Sub Total 8.B1
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Sub Total 8.B2
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
09thAugust 2022
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K