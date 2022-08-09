Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|8/2/2022
FR0010259150
8 000
95,4471
XPAR
TOTAL
8 000
95,4471
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com
