

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp (SYNL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $11.1 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $2.9 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.8% to $116.2 million from $83.1 million last year.



Synalloy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



