

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $25.03 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $19.23 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $28.85 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $195.54 million from $145.54 million last year.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $25.03 Mln. vs. $19.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $195.54 Mln vs. $145.54 Mln last year.



