Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
09.08.2022 | 23:39
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Another Record Quarter

Second Quarter 2022

  • Net income of $202 million, or $1.23 per GAAP diluted share
  • Net Sales of $1.65 billion
  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $402.6 million
  • Repurchased $48.7 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported another record quarter, with net income of $202 million, or $1.23 per diluted share for the second quarter 2022, compared to net income of $196.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.65 billion for the second quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.2 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

"Darling Ingredients delivered another record quarter, setting an all-time quarterly high of $402.6 million in combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "This quarter's outstanding performance illustrates our diversified platform of specialty ingredients and decarbonization solutions and our ability to adapt to dynamic market conditions."

For the six months ended July 2, 2022, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $3 billion, compared to net sales of $2.2 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributed to Darling Ingredients for the first six months of 2022 was $390 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $348.3 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2021.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $402.6 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $353.7 million for the same period in 2021. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $733.2 million for 2022, as compared to $638.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Under Darling Ingredients' share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 700,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter for a total of $48.7 million, bringing the total stock repurchased year to date 2022 as of July 2, 2022, to approximately 971,000 shares of common stock for a total of $65.9 million.

As of July 2, 2022, Darling had $146.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.4 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of July 2, 2022, was $2.9 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 2.59 as of July 2, 2022. Second quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $79.9 million.

On May 2, 2022, Darling Ingredients completed the acquisition of Valley Proteins, one of the largest independent rendering companies in the United States. On Aug. 1, 2022, the company completed its acquisition of FASA Group, the largest independent rendering company in Brazil. The company used cash on hand and borrowings under the company's amended credit agreement to fund the acquisitions.

Darling Ingredients reaffirms its previously announced forecast for full year 2022 of $1.55-$1.6 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The earnings call replay can be accessed through Aug. 17, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 8664057. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Contact:

Suann Guthrie


VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; Suann.Guthrie@darlingii.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

