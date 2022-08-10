

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in June (originally 0.7 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 8.6 percent - exceeding expectations and down from the upwardly revised 9.4 percent in the previous month (originally 9.2 percent).



Export prices were down 0.4 percent on month and up 4.7 percent on year in July, the central bank said, while import prices climbed 0.8 percent on month and 25.4 percent on year.







