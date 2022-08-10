

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.7 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.9 percent but was up from 2.5 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent - in line with expectations following the flat reading in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices advanced 4,2 percent on year - shy of expectations for a gain of 4.8 percent and slowing dramatically from 6.1 percent a month earlier.







