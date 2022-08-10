Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Interviewt vom Wall Street Journal, Partnerschaft mit Sony & exklusiv im Metaverse Insider – Fokus auf diesen NFT-Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.08.2022 | 04:04
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Meister's Club: Revolutionary New Private Luxury Club Concept to Launch in Dubai

The famed Watch Meister brand, announces the launch of The Meister's Club - a highly exclusive luxury members club offering a new concept that blends digital and real world opportunities and lifestyles together.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watch Meister founder is expanding the famed brand by launching The Meister's Club, one of the world's most elite private member's club in Dubai later this year. The club is based on a completely new private member's concept - blending creator economy opportunities, networking, investment and luxury lifestyle experiences with real returns on investment. Accepted members can expect an initial early admission fee of $42,000 USD, with the added bonus of 12% APY on their membership fee and a host of unexpected experiential membership benefits, beyond traditional brick and mortar concepts.