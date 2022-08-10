

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group (ADM.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax from continuing operations declined to 251.3 million pounds from 482.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 66.9 pence compared to 132.7 pence.



Net revenue declined to 716.6 million pounds from 791.3 million pounds, previous year. Group turnover was 1.85 billion pounds compared to 1.75 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 60.0 pence per share, made up of a normal dividend of 44.2 pence and a special dividend of 15.8 pence per share. The Board has also declared a further special dividend of 45.0 pence per share. The total interim dividend, including the further special dividend is 105.0 pence per share, made of a normal dividend of 44.2 pence per share and a special dividend of 60.8 pence per share. Payment will be on 30 September 2022. The record date is 2 September 2022.



