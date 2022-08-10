Shell has completed the $1.55 billion acquisition of Solenergi Power, an Actis company that holds a 100% stake in Indian renewables developer Sprng Energy.From pv magazine India Shell has announced that it has completed the $1.55 billion acquisition of Indian renewables developer Sprng Energy from UK investor Actis. Actis owns Sprng Energy through its Mauritius-based unit, Solenergi Power. Shell Overseas Investment has acquired 100% of Solenergi Power and the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi (Actis). Actis set up Sprng Energy in 2017 as a renewable energy platform based in ...

