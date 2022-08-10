

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Group plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax increased to 116 million pounds from 88 million pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS was 12.7 pence compared to 10.1 pence.



Profit before tax increased to 72 million pounds from 28 million pounds. Earnings per share was 8.1 pence compared to 0.1 pence. Revenue increased to 1.08 billion pounds from 936 million pounds, prior year.



An interim dividend per share of 4.5 pence will be paid on 4 November 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 7 October 2022.



