Mittwoch, 10.08.2022
PR Newswire
10.08.2022 | 09:04
(pmu.edu.sa) Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University: Here and Now, There and Then: Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Drives Innovation and Invention, Locally and Globally

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting several years ago with Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set forth a bold agenda of economic and social transformation to open up the nation to the world. Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU), a prestigious institute of higher learning in Saudi Arabia, is continuing to do its part in progressing Vision 2030 and the agenda's themes of an Ambitious Nation, a Thriving Economy, and a Vibrant Society. In accordance with these far-reaching themes, PMU is also helping advance the goals of partnership, prosperity, peace, and understanding worldwide.