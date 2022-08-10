

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported that second-quarter net income grew 11.7 percent to 603 million euros from 540 million euros last year.



Income per share from continuing operations was 0.60 euro, up 15.2 percent from 0.52 euro a year ago.



Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.59 euro, compared to 0.53 euro a year ago.



Net sales climbed 15 percent to 21.45 billion euros from 18.65 billion euros last year. Group net sales increased 6.4 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company announced 2022 interim dividend of 0.46 euro, compared to 2021 level of 0.43 euro.



Ahold Delhaize further said it has decided to suspend its intention to sub-IPO bol.com in H2 2022 and will revisit when equity market conditions are more conducive.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects mid-single-digit growth in underlying earnings per share compared to 2021 levels, while the initial estimate was a decline of low- to mid-single digits.



Ahold Delhaize's 2022 Group underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0 percent, in line with the company's historical profile.



