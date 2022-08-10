

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 356.7 million euros or 0.22 euros per share from 934.8 million euros or 0.85 euros per share in the prior year.



Quarterly group revenue of 4.4 billion euros improved by 3.8 billion euros year-on-year, reflecting the more normalised travel environment versus prior year.



The company re-confirmed its expectations to return to significant positive underlying EBIT for financial year 2022 and remain committed to further reducing debt and German Government exposure.



The company said summer 2022 bookings were 90% of Summer 2019 levels, up 5% points from 85% at the first half announcement. Booking momentum remains encouraging, with levels in line with normalized Summer 2019 levels, as a result of a return to a more pre-pandemic environment of restriction-free travel.



Winter 2022/23 bookings are currently at a very early stage, with only the UK market currently booked as usual at this point of time. The UK have started positively with volumes up 16% compared to the same stage of Winter 2018/19 with the program about 27% sold.



