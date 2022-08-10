

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L), a British public transport company, said on Wednesday that its Group Chief Financial Officer Chris Davies decided to quit to take up the role of Group CFO at Diploma Plc.



The company said it is on the look out for a suitable successor.



Davies will serve the six-month notice period before leaving the company, National Express said in a statement.







