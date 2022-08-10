

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $306 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.03 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $306 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.



