StarCompliance Hosts Event Series to Tackle the Burden of Non-Compliance

Synergy '22 brings together industry experts in London and Washington, DC

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, is hosting two landmark events to help companies navigate the ever-evolving, complex regulatory challenges of compliance today. Synergy '22 will take place in London and Washington, DC this fall.

"Employee compliance has become a strategic priority for all industries. With market abuse fines in the billions and greater scrutiny from regulators everywhere, reputational risk and personal liability are at an all-time high. Our goal at Synergy '22 is to connect the brightest minds in the industry and build the future of compliance together," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star.

During each event, there will be opportunities for attendees to participate in a series of multiple breakout sessions, Crypto Pre-Clearance product sessions, Insight-Driven Dashboards, License & Registration, as well as keynote presentations, panel discussions, and informal networking.

Special guest speakers include:

Chris Beevor, GAM, Group Compliance CCO

Jaclyn Bowdren, Chief Operations Officer at CRC

Stuart Breslow, Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company

Jo Geraghty, Partner at Culture Consultancy

Richard Munoz, CIM Group, Compliance Analyst

Jennifer Sator, Head of Code of Ethics at AllianceBernstein

Garret Schembri, Global Head of Control Room at RBC

Laurent Sohet, Invesco, Compliance Director Global Ethics Office

Jay Wayshak, Senior Director Code of Ethics, Global Center of Enterprise at Manulife

Eric Williamson, Lead Crypto Consultant at Monation Crypto Compliance

Star has more than 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a range of industries. Star's future-ready employee compliance platform is scalable and easy to use for employees at all levels of an organization - helping firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.

Event information:

Tobacco Dock, London: Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Gaylord at National Harbor, DC Metro Area: Sunday, 23 October - Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Seats are still available. Click here to learn more.

About StarCompliance