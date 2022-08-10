

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago, as exports increased faster than imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 381.5 million in June from EUR 410.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 631.14 million.



As compared to last year, both exports and imports grew by 28.6 percent and 20.0 percent, respectively, in June.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Russia and Germany, and those of import were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Poland.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 3.1 percent, while imports declined at a much faster rate of 13.0 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de