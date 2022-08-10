The World Cyber Accountability Alliance (WCAA) is an organization that works to provide insights and facilitate cooperation to create a future that values the greatest sides of innovation and works to protect us from its worst sides.

Following publications in leading Israeli media outlets surrounding recent events in the cyber community revolving Cellebrite and "The Free World" consulting firm, The WCAA released a letter of concern to the community.

The letter can be read in full here:

https://www.wcaa.org.uk/wcaa-letter-of-concern-regarding-cellebrite

"We are deeply alarmed by the corporate culture that is suggested to be occurring at Cellebrite as it was published by the media", the Alliance says. "We call on all relevant players to monitor the situation and if needed, call out actions that they think harm the cyber community as a whole", the Alliance added.

More on this matter can be read in the full letter that was release:

Contacts:

Joel Adams, Spokesperson

contact@wcaa.org.uk