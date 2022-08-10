Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Michael Kissi has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Michael worked at Morgan Stanley

Michael Kissi joined Aegis as a Managing Director. Prior to joining Aegis, he spent 9 years within Morgan Stanley's Executive Financial Services Group where he worked with C-Suite executives helping them create and execute Pre-Set Diversification Plans and Comprehensive Financial Wealth Plans utilizing a Holistic Wealth Management Process. Michael brings 13 years of experience having started his career on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange as an open outcry trader within the Crude Oil Trading Pit. His focus is Investment & Management rooted in a Financial Planning Process.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We are pleased Michael chose our platform to better serve his clients' needs. His planning-focused approach offers clients personalized advice to help them achieve their financial goals. Aegis' platform allows our financial advisors to choose best in-class products and services to suit the diverse needs of their clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are excited to add another high-quality member to the Aegis team and look forward to working with Michael as we continue to grow and attract talented financial advisors. Michael is a well-respected advisor who goes above and beyond to meet the personalized financial goals of his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711573/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director