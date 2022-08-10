Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
Tradegate
10.08.22
16:46 Uhr
15,962 Euro
-0,320
-1,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,01416,05417:28
16,00616,05417:28
Dow Jones News
10.08.2022 | 17:19
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF: Name change

DJ MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF: Name change

Lyxor International Asset Management (CNAA) MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF: Name change 10-Aug-2022 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR ETF - Important Information - Fund Name change

Please note that Lyxor has changed the name of the below fund:

- Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF (FR0011720911)

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETF below changed his name as follows: 

ISIN     Ticker old Share Class Name            New Share Class Name       Effective Date for 
                                                 Change 
       CNAL 
       LN   Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS  Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF 
FR0011720911     ETF - Acc                 - Acc               09 August 2022 
       CNAA 
       LN

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Amundi ETF

capitalmarkets@amundi.com

+44 207 762 5599

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0011720911, , 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CNAA 
Sequence No.: 180576 
EQS News ID:  1417877 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417877&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2022 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI CHINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.