DJ MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF: Name change

Lyxor International Asset Management (CNAA) MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF: Name change 10-Aug-2022 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LYXOR ETF - Important Information - Fund Name change

Please note that Lyxor has changed the name of the below fund:

- Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF (FR0011720911)

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETF below changed his name as follows:

ISIN Ticker old Share Class Name New Share Class Name Effective Date for Change CNAL LN Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF FR0011720911 ETF - Acc - Acc 09 August 2022 CNAA LN

