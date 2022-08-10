

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$5.01 billion, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$4.38 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.31 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.8% to $19.08 billion from $14.05 billion last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$5.01 Bln. vs. -$4.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $19.08 Bln vs. $14.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PIXELWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de