- (PLX AI) - Nel Q2 revenue NOK 183 million vs. estimate NOK 252 million.
- • Order intake this quarter of NOK 236 million (Q2 2021: 147)
- • EBITDA of NOK -197 million
- • At quarter end, Nel reported the highest ever order backlog of NOK 1 439 million, up 33% from the second quarter 2021 (up 12% compared to the first quarter 2022)
- • Based on continued positive market developments Nel has made a final investment decision on the second production line in the Herøya facility, increasing annual alkaline production capacity to approximately 1 GW
