- (PLX AI) - Daimler Truck Outlook FY revenue EUR 48,000-50,000 million.
- • Q2 revenue EUR 12,100 million vs. estimate EUR 11,700 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 1,010 million vs. estimate EUR 758 million
- • Group sales slightly above prior year level: 120,961 units (Q2 2021: 116,845 units)
- • The outlook for the RoS adjusted for the Industrial Business Daimler Truck remains unchanged between 7 and 9 %
- • The full year 2022 outlook for the segments Mercedes-Benz, Trucks North America and Daimler Buses remain unchanged compared to Q1
- • For the Trucks Asia segment the full-year guidance on the adjusted Return on Sales (RoS adj.) is updated to 1 - 3 % (previously 3 - 5 %)
- • The segment Daimler Truck Financial Services is now expecting a higher Return on Equity for the full year 2022 of 9 - 11 % (previously 5 - 7 %)
DAIMLER TRUCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de