Donnerstag, 11.08.2022
NFT Technologies gibt mehrjährigen Exklusivvertrag mit Top-Weltsportverband bekannt!
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 10

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 44,855
Weighted average purchase price paid: 381.7406 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 383.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 378.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,563,150 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,528,273, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2041379.00 08:37:5500060466910TRLO0LSE
1916379.00 08:37:5500060466911TRLO0LSE
2223378.50 08:37:5500060466912TRLO0LSE
2299381.00 08:51:1100060467080TRLO0LSE
2109381.00 08:53:5700060467131TRLO0LSE
81381.00 08:54:1900060467141TRLO0LSE
2145381.00 09:42:0800060468386TRLO0LSE
1849381.00 09:42:0800060468388TRLO0LSE
252381.00 09:42:0800060468387TRLO0LSE
2345381.50 09:45:0100060468447TRLO0LSE
108381.00 10:01:4500060468748TRLO0LSE
1401381.50 10:04:1000060468812TRLO0LSE
1651381.50 10:04:1000060468811TRLO0LSE
146381.50 10:04:1000060468813TRLO0LSE
327383.50 10:28:3600060469365TRLO0LSE
375383.50 10:28:3600060469364TRLO0LSE
434383.50 10:28:3600060469363TRLO0LSE
2108383.50 10:42:1600060469746TRLO0LSE
126383.00 10:46:0200060469854TRLO0LSE
1892383.00 10:46:0200060469855TRLO0LSE
2393382.50 10:46:0200060469856TRLO0LSE
500383.00 10:46:0200060469858TRLO0LSE
573383.00 10:46:0200060469857TRLO0LSE
252383.50 11:09:0500060470385TRLO0LSE
220383.50 11:09:0500060470384TRLO0LSE
35382.50 11:13:4000060470520TRLO0LSE
2164382.50 11:13:4000060470519TRLO0LSE
1300382.50 11:48:0600060471270TRLO0LSE
615382.50 11:48:0600060471271TRLO0LSE
995382.50 11:48:0600060471272TRLO0LSE
1105382.50 11:48:0600060471274TRLO0LSE
2578382.50 11:48:0600060471273TRLO0LSE
572382.50 11:51:0100060471341TRLO0LSE
667382.50 11:57:0200060471477TRLO0LSE
62382.50 12:17:3900060471885TRLO0LSE
413382.50 12:17:3900060471884TRLO0LSE
669382.50 12:17:3900060471883TRLO0LSE
259382.50 12:17:3900060471882TRLO0LSE
29382.50 12:17:3900060471881TRLO0LSE
470382.50 12:17:3900060471880TRLO0LSE
397382.50 12:17:3900060471879TRLO0LSE
15382.50 12:17:3900060471878TRLO0LSE
518382.50 12:33:4200060472271TRLO0LSE
445383.50 12:47:5300060472911TRLO0LSE
1781383.50 12:47:5300060472910TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
