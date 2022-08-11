Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

11 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 44,855 Weighted average purchase price paid : 381.7406 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 383.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 378.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,563,150 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,528,273, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2041 379.00 08:37:55 00060466910TRLO0 LSE 1916 379.00 08:37:55 00060466911TRLO0 LSE 2223 378.50 08:37:55 00060466912TRLO0 LSE 2299 381.00 08:51:11 00060467080TRLO0 LSE 2109 381.00 08:53:57 00060467131TRLO0 LSE 81 381.00 08:54:19 00060467141TRLO0 LSE 2145 381.00 09:42:08 00060468386TRLO0 LSE 1849 381.00 09:42:08 00060468388TRLO0 LSE 252 381.00 09:42:08 00060468387TRLO0 LSE 2345 381.50 09:45:01 00060468447TRLO0 LSE 108 381.00 10:01:45 00060468748TRLO0 LSE 1401 381.50 10:04:10 00060468812TRLO0 LSE 1651 381.50 10:04:10 00060468811TRLO0 LSE 146 381.50 10:04:10 00060468813TRLO0 LSE 327 383.50 10:28:36 00060469365TRLO0 LSE 375 383.50 10:28:36 00060469364TRLO0 LSE 434 383.50 10:28:36 00060469363TRLO0 LSE 2108 383.50 10:42:16 00060469746TRLO0 LSE 126 383.00 10:46:02 00060469854TRLO0 LSE 1892 383.00 10:46:02 00060469855TRLO0 LSE 2393 382.50 10:46:02 00060469856TRLO0 LSE 500 383.00 10:46:02 00060469858TRLO0 LSE 573 383.00 10:46:02 00060469857TRLO0 LSE 252 383.50 11:09:05 00060470385TRLO0 LSE 220 383.50 11:09:05 00060470384TRLO0 LSE 35 382.50 11:13:40 00060470520TRLO0 LSE 2164 382.50 11:13:40 00060470519TRLO0 LSE 1300 382.50 11:48:06 00060471270TRLO0 LSE 615 382.50 11:48:06 00060471271TRLO0 LSE 995 382.50 11:48:06 00060471272TRLO0 LSE 1105 382.50 11:48:06 00060471274TRLO0 LSE 2578 382.50 11:48:06 00060471273TRLO0 LSE 572 382.50 11:51:01 00060471341TRLO0 LSE 667 382.50 11:57:02 00060471477TRLO0 LSE 62 382.50 12:17:39 00060471885TRLO0 LSE 413 382.50 12:17:39 00060471884TRLO0 LSE 669 382.50 12:17:39 00060471883TRLO0 LSE 259 382.50 12:17:39 00060471882TRLO0 LSE 29 382.50 12:17:39 00060471881TRLO0 LSE 470 382.50 12:17:39 00060471880TRLO0 LSE 397 382.50 12:17:39 00060471879TRLO0 LSE 15 382.50 12:17:39 00060471878TRLO0 LSE 518 382.50 12:33:42 00060472271TRLO0 LSE 445 383.50 12:47:53 00060472911TRLO0 LSE 1781 383.50 12:47:53 00060472910TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com