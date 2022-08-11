- (PLX AI) - Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 3,615 million vs. estimate DKK 5,085 million (may not compare).
- • Q2 ROCE 14.8%
- • Q2 free cash flow DKK -3,750 million
- • Outlook FY investments DKK 43,000-47,000 million, up by DKK 5,000 million vs. previous guidance
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 20,000-22,000 million, up by DKK 1,000 million vs. previous guidance
- • The increase is primarily due to higher earnings in Bioenergy & Other and in Onshore
- • EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, i.e. it excludes the gain from the 50 % farm-down of Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Q1 2022 and the upcoming farm-down of Hornsea 2
- • CEO says the EU and the US have presented very ambitious plans to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy, which ensures a strong platform for continued growth within the development of renewable energy
