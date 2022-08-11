- (PLX AI) - Olvi Q2 revenue EUR 127 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 10.8 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.52
|08:16
|Olvi Q2 EBIT EUR 15.4 Million
|20.06.
|OLVI OYJ: Patrik Lundell has been appointed the Managing Director of Olvi Plc as of 1 January 2023
|27.05.
|OLVI OYJ: Olvi Plc to Initiate Repurchase of Shares
|27.05.
|OLVI OYJ: The Board of Directors of Olvi Plc Decided on Incentive Plans for the Group's Key Employees
|21.04.
|Olvi Q1 EBIT EUR 6 Million
|(PLX AI) - Olvi Q1 EPS EUR 0.08.• Q1 revenue EUR 84.7 million• Q1 net income EUR 3.8 million
