- (PLX AI) - Harvia Q2 revenue EUR 46 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 10.4 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS EUR 0.4
- • Q2 free cash flow EUR 2.1 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|20,000
|20,300
|08:50
|20,040
|20,340
|08:50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:16
|Harvia Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 8.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Harvia Q2 revenue EUR 46 million.• Q2 EBITDA EUR 10.4 million• Q2 adjusted EPS EUR 0.4• Q2 free cash flow EUR 2.1 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:10
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia's Half-year financial review 1 January - 30 June 2022
|04.08.
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EET
|Harvia Plc press release 4 August 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EET
Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January-June 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at around 09:00 a.m....
► Artikel lesen
|27.07.
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia acquires the remaining shares of EOS Group's German operations
|22.07.
|Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index: Tokmanni Group Oyj will be added; Harvia Plc will be removed
|Helsinki, July 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25),
which will become effective at market...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|HARVIA OYJ
|19,940
|-0,30 %