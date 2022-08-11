- (PLX AI) - Rovio Q2 revenue EUR 78.4 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 14.3%
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.13
|08:16
|Rovio Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 11.3 Million
|08:04
|Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Half-Year 2022 financial report: Good results in a market facing headwinds in Q2
|12.07.
|Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
|12.07.
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
|20.06.
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019
