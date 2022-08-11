Exus Management Partners has acquired 20 planned solar plants, totaling 1.06 GW of generating capacity, in northern Brazil. The plants all fall under the banner of the Riacho da Serra project, which Exus has acquired from developers Decal Renewables and Upside Value for BRL 3.5 billion ($650 million).The Riacho da Serra project is made up 20 PV plants totaling 1.06 GW across the state of Piauí, Brazil. The projects have already secured approval from Brazilian energy regulator ANEEL and have been granted contracts for the use of the transmission system by grid operator ONS. The two-phase project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...