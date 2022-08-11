

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported first half IFRS profit before tax of 137.1 million pounds, up 13.2% from prior year. Earnings per share was 120.35 pence compared to 106.94 pence. EPRA earnings per share was 53.01 pence compared to 53.91 pence, last year. The Group noted that the EPRA earnings would have shown a small increase after adjusting for the surrender premiums.



First half net rental income was 93.9 million pounds, up 4.2% from last year. Gross property and other income increased to 122.3 million pounds from 120.4 million pounds.



The Board proposed a 4.3% increase in the interim dividend, taking it to 24.0 pence per share. It will be paid as a PID on 14 October 2022 to shareholders on the register as at 9 September 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DERWENT LONDON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de