

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $138 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $47.10 billion from $42.59 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $138 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $47.10 Bln vs. $42.59 Bln last year.



