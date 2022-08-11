

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $92.10 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $128.68 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.96 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $1.51 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $92.10 Mln. vs. $128.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 - $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.78 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.11 - $1.23 Full year revenue guidance: $6.45 - $6.55 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HANESBRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de