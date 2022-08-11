Toronto-based Engineering Team Supports SS8's Mission to Provide Innovative Lawful Intelligence Solutions

SS8 Networks (SS8), a leader in Lawful Intercept, Location, and Monitoring Suite Platforms, today announced the expansion of their software development team as part of an ongoing strategy to support international product demand growth. The new team, located in the Toronto area, will support research and development of SS8's market-leading solutions Xcipio, Intellego XT, and Location Intelligence.

As communications service providers (CSPs) migrate to standalone 5G networks, traditional lawful intelligence is being challenged. Tools that once provided critical investigative data to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are now unable to manage the speed and capacity of 5G, or its enhanced privacy features, like end-to-end encryption.

These trends will intensify as CSPs begin planning for more decentralization; network functions move to the edge; and artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, augmented reality, and other technologies become more common.

As a result, the lawful intelligence industry is seeing rapid growth in demand, particularly in international markets that are still early in their transition from legacy networks. The Toronto-based division will help SS8 meet the needs of international customers looking to modernize their communications infrastructure.

SS8's Xcipio provides CSPs with compliant lawful mediation even in the fastest networks, while Intellego XT's powerful data analytics and monitoring tools provide scalable, real-time intelligence to law enforcement and intelligence analysts. Intellego XT also analyzes metadata for insights into encrypted communications and gives investigators an advantage in today's 5G world.

The new engineering team members will also continue to drive innovation in SS8's device-agnostic, network-based location intelligence platform, advancing the more precise 5G functionalities added by the company's recent acquisition of Creativity Software. This will empower both LEAs and first responders with more complete information about emergency callers.

"SS8's solutions are built not only for today's environment of non-standalone 5G and legacy networks, but for the deployments that will carry society into a connected future safely and securely," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "Our three product lines of Mediation, Monitoring Suite, and Location comprise an end-to-end solution that is seeing significant growth opportunities, and these hires will allow SS8 to become the only company providing both lawful intercept and location intelligence to CSPs, LEAs, and Emergency Services."

About SS8

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

