FuturePay Holdings Inc.: FuturePay CEO Tim Harris to Speak at Mobile Payments Conference August 23

E-commerce financing provider will discuss how digital revolving credit

satisfies both merchant and consumer needs

SOUTH JORDAN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / FuturePay Holdings Inc. (FuturePay), a provider of e-commerce financing solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tim Harris will participate in a panel discussion at the Mobile Payments Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The conference will take place August 22 to 24, 2022 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel. The session, "Navigating the BNPL Journey," is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. on August 23, and will explore how digital payment offerings provide convenient, value-based solutions for e-commerce merchants and consumers.

In his comments, Harris will describe how FuturePay's digital revolving credit solutions enable consumers to open an account that can be used and reused, as long as the account remains in good standing. This delivers numerous benefits for e-commerce merchants, including generating repeat business, supporting subscription-based purchases, and building long-term customer relationships. This approach contrasts with the fixed-term installment loans provided by most BNPL vendors which terminate the customer relationship after the last installment payment has been made.

"We look forward to providing a unique perspective on the evolving e-commerce payments ecosystem, and discussing how digital revolving payments can improve customer lifetime value (LTV) for e-commerce merchants while delivering superior convenience and value to consumers," said Harris. "The business model for e-commerce financing options is evolving. We believe that more flexible and long-term alternatives built on revolving credit will present an appealing choice, as opposed to the rigid programs associated with the majority of BNPL installment loan solutions."

About FuturePay

Headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, FuturePay Holdings Inc. is the provider of MyTab?, an innovative digital revolving credit platform that delivers a secure, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement cardless financing option for e-commerce merchants and their customers. Unlike traditional Buy Now Pay Later platforms that provide installment credit loans for a single purchase, FuturePay customers apply once for a revolving credit line which they can use and reuse over the long-term for purchases on any website accepting MyTab as a payment method.

Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications, Inc.

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

516-776-3282

SOURCE: FuturePay Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711718/FuturePay-CEO-Tim-Harris-to-Speak-at-Mobile-Payments-Conference-August-23