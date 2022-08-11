Anzeige
11.08.2022 | 14:10
Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 11

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release11 August 2022
Fidelity UCITS ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 18 August 2022, record date as of the 19 August 2022 & payment date is the 25 August 2022:
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGZ480.046242
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF USD Income ETF SharesIE00BYV1YF220.042160
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF GBP Income ETF SharesIE00BYV1YH460.042536
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF EUR Income ETF SharesIE00BMG8GR030.037023
FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGX240.050851
FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX41760.045618
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX47390.093247
Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETFIE00BM9GRM340.031850
Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETFIE00BM9GRP640.048911
Enquiries:
Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
