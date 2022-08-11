Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 11
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|11 August 2022
|Fidelity UCITS ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 18 August 2022, record date as of the 19 August 2022 & payment date is the 25 August 2022:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGZ48
|0.046242
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF USD Income ETF Shares
|IE00BYV1YF22
|0.042160
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF GBP Income ETF Shares
|IE00BYV1YH46
|0.042536
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF EUR Income ETF Shares
|IE00BMG8GR03
|0.037023
|FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGX24
|0.050851
|FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4176
|0.045618
|FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4739
|0.093247
|Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRM34
|0.031850
|Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRP64
|0.048911
|Enquiries:
|Matheson LLP
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
