

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported Thursday that its second -quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $590 million, compared to $816 million a year ago.



Net income per share was $0.34, down from $0.49 last year.



Funds from operations declined to $1.4 billion or $0.84 per share from last year's $1.60 billion or $1.01 per share.



Revenues grew to $23.26 billion from $18.29 billion a year ago.



Further, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on September 29 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31.



