New America Energy Corp.: Davis Kitchens Experiences Record Breaking Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), and it's operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company experienced very robust sales growth during June, 2022.

One of the highlights for June was that the Company's subsidiary in Tucson, Arizona, Davis Kitchens, experienced its highest monthly sales volume year to date for the month of June at almost $600,000 in sales for the month. This is a result of a lot of hard work in putting together the new Showroom at 5355 East Broadway in Tucson. Walk in traffic has continued to grow as the presence becomes more established at the new location.

"Our team in Tucson has worked really hard, and we are starting to see the results of those efforts", said David Fair, CEO of Third Bench. Mr. Fair continued, "The Showroom in Tucson looks great, and we anticipate continuing to build on our momentum through the remainder of the year. Our retail business and our builder business are both very strong in Arizona and throughout the Southwest."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench, subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 130 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

