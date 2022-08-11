Now on Global Solution - More Commodity CFDs to Trade

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than ever, diversity is key to a successful trading portfolio - especially when it comes to online trading. Market conditions are such that traders must adopt a versatile and inclusive way of thinking. One of the asset classes investors turn to as of late is commodities. For that reason, leading online brokerage firm Global Solution has announced that it is expanding its selection of tradable commodities.

"We know how important it is for traders to have the freedom to choose," remarked Gwenyth Herrares, Global Solution spokesperson. "That is why we are always updating and enhancing our asset choice. This time the focus was on commodities, due to the increased interest we are witnessing in this asset class from our customers. However, this does not mean that we are expanding this list without any limits. Quite the contrary. Each commodity CFD that was added to this list is a result of careful research and screening, to minimize risk and maximize potential for commodity traders."

The four types of commodities

Generally, the commodity asset class is divided into four categories: agricultural, livestock, energy and metals. As of late, both energy and agricultural commodities are on the rise, mainly as a result of the situation in Ukraine. For that reason, Global Solution has put a focus on these commodities as part of the current upgrade.

"We invite our clients, as well as anyone currently dissatisfied with the offer provided by their broker," added Herrares, "to check out our selection. However, it is not only diversity that we offer. We also offer an extensive education center, so that our clients also acquire the knowledge and skills needed to know how to choose the right assets for them. We are also constantly updating this education center, so stay tuned for more news on that front in the future."

About Global Solution

With the goal of empowering traders all around the world, Global Solution today is a known and appreciated name in the trading industry. Alongside speedy order execution and a wide array of accounts , the broker also offers an extensive list of tools, charts and graphs - all with the goal of making the trader as prepared for market conditions as possible. The diverse account selection also ensures that no user is left behind, whether novice or experienced.

Website: https://global-solution.io/