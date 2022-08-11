DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 11-Aug-2022 / 15:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of Half Year Results

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London |11 August 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that it intends to issue its half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2022, on Wednesday 31 August 2022 at 07:00 BST.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 BST on this date. Dial-in details for this call are outlined below and the webcast will be available on the Dalata website on 31 August 2022.

Ireland: +353 1 431 1252 UK: +44 333 3000 804 USA: +1 631 913 1422 Other Locations: +353 1 431 1252 Passcode: 42105425#

The Group's Half Year Report Press Release and Presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 31 August 2022. www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,651 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,400 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

