

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ is rolling out its much-anticipated new ad-supported subscription plan for Disney+ in the U.S. as part of its bid to stem the loss and make its streaming business profitable after the services posted a hefty operating of loss more than $1 billion in the third quarter. It is also raising pricing for its bundled subscription plans with Hulu, ESPN+ and live TV.



Disney+ is now set to launch an ad supported subscription plan in the U.S. at the current rate of $7.99 per month from December 8, 2022. Subsequently, the no ads subscription plan will now come at a premium of $3 at $10.99 per month.



The new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans across Disney's entire direct-to-consumer streaming portfolio will enable consumers to choose a plan from a wider range of offerings that suits their needs. The plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle.



Disney said Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ offer unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.



Other than the new Disney+ subscription plans, the company is increasing the ad supported subscription plan for Hulu by $1 to $7.99 per month and the no ads subscription plan for Hulu by $2 to $14.99 per month, both effective October 10, 2022.



Meanwhile, Disney also increased the pricing for bundled plans after incorporating the ad supported Disney+ offering. The ad supported bundle of Disney+ and Hulu will be available at $9.99 per month. The bundle of no ads Disney+ with both Hulu and ESPN+ with ads is up by $1 to $14.99 per month for existing subscribers only.



However, the bundle of all ad supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is down $1 to $12.99 per month. The premium bundle subscription plan of no ads Disney+ and Hulu with ad supported ESPN+ remails priced at $19.99 per month.



There is also a new pricing for Hulu with live TV bundles. Subscription plan for live TV along with ad supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is priced at $69.99 per month. The existing subscriber only bundle plan for live TV and no ads Disney+ with ad supported Hulu and ESPN+ is priced at $74.99 per month.



Meanwhile, the premium bundle plan for live TV along with no ads Disney+ and Hulu as well as ad supported ESPN+ is now priced at $82.99 per month.







