United Kingdom AI in transportation market is forecast to grow at brisk rate through 2027 on account of increasing road accidents and increasing awareness pertaining to safe driving.

Adoption of technology to enhance performances of vehicle and traffic management systems gives better scope for the solution to the problem. Artificial intelligence is used in the form of innovative technology, services, software and hardware, that supports the growth of the United Kingdom AI in transportation market in the next five years.

Although operating cost of the artificial intelligence and integrated technology is high and may present as a challenge for the growing market, higher facilitation from the government and growing investments would help overcoming the restraints and add to the future growth of the United Kingdom AI in transportation market in the future five years.

Additionally, factors like increasing vehicle sales and thus data management, government announced safety norms are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the United Kingdom AI in transportation market in the forecast years.

The United Kingdom AI in transportation market is segmented by machine learning technology, process, application, offering, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on machine learning technology, the market is further segmented into computer vision, context awareness, deep learning, and natural language processing.

Deep learning technology may hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of its expanded applications in development of autonomous vehicles. Growing investments in the development of self-driving vehicles, also enhances the demand for deep learning technology thereby adding to the segmental growth.

Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Continental AG, The Volvo Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Valeo, Nvidia Corporation, Scania AB, among others is a partial list of major market players responsible for the growth of United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom AI in transportation market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom AI in transportation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom AI in transportation market based on machine learning technology, process, application, offering, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom AI in transportation market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom AI in Transportation Market, By Machine Learning Technology:

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

United Kingdom AI in Transportation Market, By Process:

Data Mining

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

United Kingdom AI in Transportation Market, By Application:

Autonomous Trucks

HMI in Trucks

Semi-Autonomous Trucks

United Kingdom AI in Transportation Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

United Kingdom AI in Transportation Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

