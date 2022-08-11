- (PLX AI) - Kamux Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,000 million, down from EUR 1,100 million previously.
- • The company expects its adjusted operating profit to be approximately EUR 23-30 million
- • The rationale for updating the outlook is the weakened consumer confidence caused by the war in Ukraine and its effects
- • This has led to a stronger than anticipated contraction in the demand for used cars in all Kamux's operating countries from March 2022 onwards
