Prague, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - MOTAGON, a pharmaceutical company based in Prague and specializing in medical cannabis, has secured a ground-breaking agreement with Europe's biggest indoor cannabis producer and one of the first cannabis extracts and formulations producers PHCANN INTERNATIONAL. Czech cannabis patients will soon be able to treat their ailments not only with MOTAGON's dried flowers, but also full spectrum extracts.

With this agreement, Czech doctors are extended the option to work with an effective form of cannabis medicines, namely standardized extracts with more precise doses of CBD and THC cannabinoids. With these extracts, pharmacies will be able to prepare personalized medicines for specific patients, including creams and gels for topical application, oils and capsules for oral consumption and rectal and vaginal suppositories.

"We are extremely pleased that in a relatively short period of time we have managed to commence the import, sale and distribution of high-quality medical cannabis to pharmacies in the form of dried flowers, but our aim from the start was to offer more effective forms such as extracts to Czech patients as soon as possible," said Jaromír Fric, MOTAGON's chairman and executive director of Heaton, MOTAGON's parent company. "I believe that doctors and especially patients will appreciate this fundamental change, as well as the fact that there will be a broad extracts portfolio with a wide array of THC-CBD formulations, targeting a wider range of patients. I would also like to express my great appreciation to our team at MOTAGON who have successfully managed to comply with all the legislative requirements of the regulatory authorities."

According to MOTAGON's CEO Jan Mehner, the range of extracts on offer should cover the needs of the vast majority of cannabis patients in the Czech Republic: "We plan to immediately introduce extracts with high THC content and a group of balanced THC-CBD extracts, allowing us to target patient populations that aren't responding to treatments from existing traditional medicines. We'll then broaden our portfolio (and patient base) to include high CBD and balanced products with a slight predominance of THC or, conversely, CBD."

PHCANN INTERNATIONAL is an EU-GMP vertically integrated, multinational pharmaceutical cannabis company headquartered in Warsaw, Poland with a well-established footprint portfolio of countries like UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Israel, Portugal, Australia, and Brazil.

"The agreement with MOTAGON will provide both companies with the first mover advantage in the Czech market where we will be able to set and implement the highest standards of quality and consistency that will meet expectations of the Czech patients," said PHCANN INTERNATIONAL CEO, Zlatko Keskovski.

As for the specific indications for which the products from medical cannabis can be used, the list is quite long and includes neuropathic pain, spasticity in multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, vomiting and nausea in the context of conventional cancer treatment, complex palliative care, or treatment of symptoms in neurological diseases such as Parkinson's.

Within the framework of the cooperation with PHCANN INTERNATIONAL, the first MOTAGON cannabis extracts will be available in Czech pharmacies as early as September, 2022.

Contact

For general inquiries please contact info@motagon.eu or visit www.motagon.eu.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133522